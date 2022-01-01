Class of 2022 SF Kamari Lands Commits to Louisville

The small forward from Arizona becomes the third commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading into the new year with a large amount of momentum out on the recruiting trail.

Kamari Lands, a small forward who currently plays for Hillcrest Prep in Phoeniz, Ariz., announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Lands, originally from Indianapolis, Ind., had also been considering Arizona State, Memphis or going the professional route. He was previously committed to Syracuse before decommitting last August, and also held offers from Kansas, Texas Tech, Xavier and others.

After losing out on Rodney Rice, the Cardinals quickly shifted their primary focus in the class to Lands, and progressed quickly in the recruitment. He was offered a scholarship on Oct. 22, then was hosted for an official visit on campus on Nov. 5.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing ranks as high as the No. 34 prospect in the class and No. 9 small forward, according to ESPN's recruiting services. Through the first eight games of his senior season at Hillcrest Prep, Lands is averaging 33.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Lands is now the third commit in the cycle for the Cardinals. Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central small forward Tae Davis signed with Louisville on the first day of the early signing period this past November, followed by Bahamian center Frederick King on the final day. Lands can sign his National Letter of Intent in mid-April.

(Photo of Kamari Lands: Fansided's Inside the Loud House)

