Report: Louisville Forward Kasean Pryor to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal continues to impact the Louisville men’s basketball program’s roster for next season.

Kasean Pryor plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The forward is eligible to file a medical waiver stemming from his torn ACL during the 2024-25 season, and could return for a seventh year in college.

Pryor is the 11th Louisville player to depart the program this offseason, and the fifth to enter the transfer portal, following Sananda Fru, Khani Rooths, Mouhamed Camara and Vangelis Zougris. Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers are all graduating as well, and Mikel Brown Jr. declared for the NBA Draft.

The only slated returners are guards Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, although neither have publicly announced their intentions for next season yet.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound stretch four joined the program two offseasons ago as a transfer from South Florida, and was expected to be one of the top contributors on head coach Pat Kelsey's first team at Louisville. However, he wound up missing most of the 2024-25 season, suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game vs. Oklahoma.

While Pryor had a bit of trouble finding his shooting stroke that season, he still averaged 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds in his seven games and three starts last year. Instead of needing to file his medical redshirt at the end of last season, he had the opportunity to return for the 2025-25 season due to the Diego Pavia ruling.

The Chicago, Ill. native was expected to be a full-go to start this past season, but he continued to deal with a handful of setbacks surrounding his knee, and his role and overall impact saw a dramatic downturn as a result. Suiting up for just 23 of Louisville's 35 games, he only averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game. For context, he averaged 23.3 minutes the season prior with the Cards.

Pryor played his first two seasons at Boise State, spent the 2022-23 season at Northwest Florida State, then the 2023-24 campaign with USF. In his lone season with the Bulls, he was their third-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, while also pulling down a team-best 7.9 rebounds.

Despite nearly losing their entire team, Louisville has already started their roster rebuild for the 2026-27 season. They've already landed Kansas' Flory Bidunga, Oregon's Jackson Shelstad and Arkansas' Karter Knox via the portal, and are in the mix for multiple other high-profile transfers as well.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)