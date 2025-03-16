Louisville's Pat Kelsey Earns Automatic One-Year Extension
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a big day for the Louisville men's basketball program.
The field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Cardinals (27-7, 18-2 ACC) have officially punched their ticket back to the Big Dance. It's Louisville's first appearance in the NCAAs since 2019, snapping a five-year skid of missing the postseason.
It's also a big day for their first-year head coach, Pat Kelsey.
For guiding the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament within the first three years of his tenure at UofL, Kelsey has earned an automatic one-year extension to his current deal with Louisville. Initially signing a five-year deal last March, he's now under contract through the end of the 2029-30 season, earning a base salary of $2.3 million per year.
Kelsey also has the potential to earn a lot of money in performance-based incentives. He's already earned a $25,000 bonus for earning ACC Coach of the Year, and should he be named the National Coach of the Year (AP, NABC or Naismith), that's another $50,000.
He's also earned - at minimum - another $50,000 for making the tournament, but this particular bonus has the chance to increase up to ten-fold. He's get $100,000 for reaching the Round of 32, $150,000 for making the Sweet Sixteen, $200,000 for cracking the Elite Eight, $250,000 for getting to the Final Four and $500,00 for winning the national championship. The increases are non-cumulative and are based on highest threshold met.
Kelsey's first year at the helm has been nothing short of a spectacular success, and has been one of the great storylines in college basketball this season. The 19-win turnaround from last season's 8-24 team is not only the best in program history, it's second only to 2021-22 Iowa State's 20-game turnaround for the best in the history of men's college basketball.
Eighth-seeded Louisville is set to begin their NCAA Tournament run against No. 9 Creighton on Thursday, Mar. 20 from Rupp Arena.
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
