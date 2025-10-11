Pat Kelsey Lauds Louisville's Unselfishness and Dedication to Winning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the current of collegiate athletics, thanks to the transfer portal and NIL, the process of flipping a roster in a short amount of time is a lot more doable than it used to be. Pat Kelsey certainly proved this last offseason.
Ahead of his first season as the head coach of Louisville men's basketball program last year, Kelsey had the dubious task of replacing every single scholarship player on the roster. Despite having to bring in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect, the Cardinals were still able to field a very competitive team. They wound up going 27-8 overall, being the ACC regular season and Tournament runner-up, and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years.
Ahead of year two, Kelsey didn't have to replace nearly as many players as the offseason before, but over half of the 2025-26 roster consists of newcomers. Once again, Louisville has a finite amount of time to manufacture chemistry with a group of players that aren't super familiar with one another both on and off the court.
But just like last year's squad, Kelsey has been super impressed with the unselfishness that his players have demonstrated since the summer.
"I think it starts with the content of the competitive character of the guys," he said during the ACC Tip-Off earlier this week. "I think it starts with the recruiting, the selection, the evaluation process to see what guys are about, what makes them tick. A leopard doesn't change its spots. It's hard to bring a selfish guy in. You think you're going to change him from being selfish.
"I feel very, very strongly about the group of guys, and their commitment to winning, and understanding that it's going to be this guy's night this night, it's going to be that guy's night that night, and that's the makeup of this team."
If Louisville can keep up this mentality and mindset all throughout the upcoming 2025-26 season, they have a good chance to make some serious noise. On paper, the Cardinals have one of the most talented teams in the entire country.
For starters, Kelsey and Co. brought in three portal guards - Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) - that were all regarded as top-25 transfers in the cycle. Louisville also brings in Mikel Brown Jr., who was the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2026 and someone who is viewed as a lock to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Not to mention German forward Sananda Fru has a very high upside.
And that's not even taking into account who Louisville is bringing back. Guard/forward J'Vonne Hadley and forward Kasean Pryor, two of the Cardinals top contributors from last season, are running it back. Center Aly Khalifa and guard Kobe Rodgers will finally get to make their UofL debuts after having to redshirt last season to rehab respective injuries. Plus, wing Khani Rooths could be in line to make a massive jump from his true freshman campaign.
On paper, the Cardinals have the depth to go up against anyone in the country. With that depth, especially when combined with Kelsey's high-tempo system where he gives regular run to up to 9-10 players in a season, this is not expected to be a team that places a massive focal point on one individual player.
Fortunately, the players on the roster are 100 percent bought into the notion of team before me. They recognize that not every night is going to be their night, and are more concerned with making sure Louisville is on the winning side.
"It's going to be some of my games where I have 30 (points), or some games where I have 10-12," Hadley said at the ACC Tip-Off. "There's going to be those games, especially with out guard play. People are going to go off, and we want them to go off, and we're encouraging people to go off and have great games. Because if we're going to win, that's what it takes."
Louisville will tip-off the upcoming 2025-26 season against South Carolina State on Monday, Nov. 3 from the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals will warm up for the regular season with a pair of home exhibition games against Kansas and Bucknell on Oct. 24 and Oct. 28, respectively.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky