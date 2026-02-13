Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Discuss Matchup vs. 'Unbelievably Dangerous' Baylor Squad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Momentum is clearly on the Louisville men's basketball program's side right now.

With roughly one month left in the regular season, the Cardinals are riding a four-game win streak - one which they have secured a pair of Quad 1 wins in the process. In their last time out, they put together one of the most dominant performances by a UofL team in recent memory, squashing NC State with a 118-77 blowout.

The Wolfpack beatdown was fueled by an outstanding two-man performance from Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell. Brown finished with 45 points, tying the both UofL overall single-game scoring record and single-game made threes record (10). Not to be outdone, Conwell also poured in 31 points.

"I feel like we're playing really well, and playing with confidence," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "You're only as good as your your next one, so I like how our guys responded to success the other day. Having a big win and not changing, not blinking, just like when we were having some struggles early on."

For their next matchup, they'll take a brief break from life in the ACC. Louisville will head to Fort Worth Texas this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST, where a neutral court matchup against Baylor from Dickies Arena will be waiting for them.

This season has not gone Baylor's way up to this point, as they have lost nine of their last 12 and are just two games over .500 for the season. Still, Kelsey has a great respect for head coach Scott Drew, and knows that the Bears will be a challenge.

"They have two, in my opinion, first round NBA Draft picks," Kelsey said of Baylor's Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou. "Pretty good. In fact, that's really good. In fact, that's unbelievably dangerous. Two first round NBA draft picks, in my opinion. They're dangerous. And they got a Hall of Fame coach. He's not in yet, but he will be."

On Monday, Kelsey, forward Khani Rooths and center Aly Khalifa took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous matchup vs. NC State, previewed the showdown against Baylor Dame, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Forward Khani Rooths and Center Aly Khalifa

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky