Lions vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Chicago Bears can cap off their magical regular season with the No. 2 seed in the conference if they can beat the Detroit Lions, who are still licking their wounds from being eliminated from postseason contention.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my top three prop bets.
Lions vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets
- Caleb Williams OVER 236.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Jared Goff OVER 254.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Luther Burden III Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Caleb Williams OVER 236.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Caleb Williams is 270 yards away from being the first Bears quarterback in franchise history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. I think you'd be mistaken to believe that it's not in the back of his mind on Sunday. He may not reach that number, but he's going to come close, and if he can even sniff 270 yards, he'll soar over his set passing yards total.
Jared Goff OVER 254.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Lions' offensive line has struggled this season, but the good news is that the Bears have struggled to pressure the opposing quarterback. That means Jared Goff will finally have time to sit in the pocket and pick apart a Bears defense that, when they can't force turnovers, has struggled to stop the pass. The Bears have allowed 7.2 yards per pass attempt this season, which is the fifth most in the NFL.
Luther Burden III Anytime Touchdown (+130)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Luther Burden to score a touchdown as my No. 6 prop bet for Week 18:
Luther Burden III has been on fire for the Bears of late. Over his last two games, he has combined for 14 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown. Now, with Rome Odunze likely out again and the Bears fighting for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, he's likely to be the primary target is a banged-up Lions' secondary that has been horrific this season. The Lions have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. That should set Burden up to have another big game, and I love his odds at +130 to find the end zone.
