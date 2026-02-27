Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Preview Matchup vs. 'Extremely Well Coached' Clemson Squad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At one point, the Louisville men's basketball program looked like they were rounding into form. Now, they've hit a bump in the road.

The Cardinals have dropped two of their last three games, falling 95-85 at SMU and most recently 77-74 at North Carolina. Even in their win during this three-game stretch, an 87-70 home decision over Georgia Tech, UofL didn't exactly play their best brand of basketball. Previously, Louisville had been on a five-game winning streak, and appeared to be peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner.

"That's the thing about basketball. There's ebb and flows," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "One thing that we preach. and that we believe. is that whatever's happening in the game, is trying to separate the next four minute battle from the one previous. That's what we have to be able to do better."

With just three games left in the regular season, Louisville still has a chance to build some momentum before shipping off to the ACC Tournament and later the NCAA Tournament. Two of their final three games qualify as Quad 1A competition, including their next time out - a road trip back to the Carolinas to face Clemson.

While the Cardinals are 0-7 this season in Quad 1A games, there is hope that they can buck this trend against the Tigers. Clemson is on a four-game losing streak, and Kelsey is 2-0 in his two years at UofL against them. However, Louisville has lost their last five games at Littlejohn Coliseum, and Kelsey knows that CU will be itching to get back on the right track against the Cards.

"There is no Tailspin with a coach (Brad) Brownell team. He's one of the best coaches in college basketball, year in and year out. Extremely well coached, well schooled, terrific defensively. What he's done from the beginning of the year, to put that team where they're at right now, is one heck of a job. They're physical, they're tough, they're athletic."

On Friday, Kelsey, plus point guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Kobe Rodgers took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous matchup at North Carolina, previewed the showdown at Clemson, and more.

