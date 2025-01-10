Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a bumpy start to the month of December, the Louisville men's basketball program is starting to hit their stride.
The Cardinals have now won five games in a row, which makes the longest in year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. That winning streak including a pair of resume-boosting wins, including against North Carolina and most recently vs. Clemson.
"I think it's a confidence builder," Kelsey said. "Shots and shot making is going to come and go at times. It's a make or miss game, as people say all the time. But the thing that can be consistent all the time is your effort, your intensity, your defense. I thought that was very, very consistent throughout the course of the game (vs. Clemson).
However, that winning streak will get put to the test on Saturday, as Louisville has their most difficult remaining game left on the schedule up next - a road matchup at Pitt. While the Panthers were blasted in their most recent outing at Duke, they are in the midst of their best start to a season since the 2015-16 season.
Prior to their matchup with the Panthers, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game vs. Clemson, previewed the upcoming showdown at Pitt, and more.
