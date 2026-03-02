Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Matchup vs. 'Extremely Potent' Syracuse Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The month of march is here and Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is less than two weeks away, but the Louisville men's basketball is trending in the wrong direction.

The Cardinals have now dropped three of their last four games, including losing back-to-back road contests last week. Louisville lost 77-74 at North Carolina last Monday, then followed that up with an 80-75 loss at Clemson, dropping to 0-8 against Quad 1A opponents in the process. UofL is 20-1 against everyone else, with their lone loss being at Stanford back on Jan. 2.

"You just coach them up," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "They're not any earth shattering type mistakes or adjustments. It's just being able to do what we do better. ... We just have to be more crisp in our assignments in terms of our execution on the offensive end. Whether it's in set plays, whether it's in transition, whether it's in just our flow after the play. Just things that that that are core to what we do on the offensive end, we have to do those well."

While Louisville is certainly reeling right now, they have a great chance right in front of them to get back on track. They'll be returning to the KFC Yum! Center this Tuesday, and will take on Syracuse in what will be their final home game of the 2025-26.

The Orange certainly do not qualify as a Quad 1A team in this matchup, as they've lost nine of their last 12 games, and are at risk of posting back-to-back losing seasons. Not only that, they 1-9 in Quad 1 games, and 7-5 in Quad 2 and 3 games as well.

But considering Louisville's current predicament, Kelsey is not about to overlook anyone.

"They're extremely potent. Offensively, they have weapons all over the place. Defensively, they're long, they're athletic. They have one of the best shot blockers in the country. They have a million things that keep me up last night and tonight. We got to be at our best to beat them."

On Monday, Kelsey took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Call. He discussed the previous matchup at Clemson, previewed the home finale vs. Syracuse, and more.

