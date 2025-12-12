Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Discuss Rivalry Matchup vs. Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last week saw the Louisville men's basketball program experience their first adversity of the season, but also a chance to show how they can bounce back.

Last Wednesday, the Cardinals went down to Bud Walton Arena for a ranked showdown with Arkansas in the ACC/SEC Challenge, but suffered an 89-80 defeat for their first loss of the season. A few days later this past Saturday, UofL rebounded with a statement, taking down Indiana 87-78 in a ranked neutral court matchup.

"I think we found out a lot about ourselves through that response, because it was a tough game in Arkansas," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "You give Arkansas a ton of credit. They were the better team that day. There were things we could have done better, but the things they did to us that gave us problems, we learned from it. We responded, and had a good performance in the next game."

After a few extra days off, it's time for Louisville to take on another regional rivalry. This time, they're welcoming Memphis to the KFC Yum! Center this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST, in what is the first matchup of a six-year series that was signed this past summer.

"Upon getting the job and talking to people in the fan base out in the community, it's amazing how many people talked about how they would love to renew some old rivalries, Memphis being one of them. ... It just worked out this year that we're able to do that. Just to hear the stories, and the excitement, and the rivalries, and the big games, and then to see the clips and highlights of a lot of those old games. You could tell how much this rivalry meant to both fan bases and to both programs."

Prior to their matchup with the Tigers, Kelsey, guard Kobe Rodgers and forward/center Sananda Fru took time to meet with the media. They discussed last week's matchups against Arkansas and Indiana, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Memphis, touched on Junior Bridgeman and his upcoming jersey retirement during this game, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Guard Kobe Rodgers and Forward/Center Sananda Fru

