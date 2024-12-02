Louisville Report

Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Recaps Battle 4 Atlantis, Previews Ole Miss

The Cardinals take on the Rebels after returning home from the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center.
Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might not have won the Battle 4 Atlantis, but they put together a great showing regardless.

The Cardinals kicked off the event with a blowout win over Indiana, then followed that up with a gritty victory over West Virginia. While they fell to Oklahoma in the event's title game, they gave the Sooners a tough battle despite losing Kasean Pryor midway through the game.

"We didn't go over down there thinking, 'hey, we're playing three games.' Our sole focus was on beating Indiana, celebrating in the locker room for about four and a half minutes, and then turning the page and playing the next one," head coach Pat Kelsey said.

Next on the docket is a meeting with Ole Miss as part of SEC/ACC Challenge. The Rebels might have lost in their last time out, a neutral court showdown with Purdue, but they had won their first six games of the year prior to that.

"You look at their analytics and their statistics, they're similar to us," Kelsey said of Ole Miss. "They have a very high turnover rate defensively, and that's just because of the pressure that they apply, and the toughness and tenacity with which they play with. Coach (Chris) Beard's teams have always been that way, and this one is no different. You have to be able to execute and play with great poise because of the ferocity with which they play, and they rotate, and they deflect. We're gonna have to play with with great poise."

Prior to their matchup with the Rebels, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media. He discussed the Battle 4 Atlantis, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Ole Miss, gave some injury updates, and more.

Below is the video from his press conferences:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball