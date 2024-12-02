Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Recaps Battle 4 Atlantis, Previews Ole Miss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might not have won the Battle 4 Atlantis, but they put together a great showing regardless.
The Cardinals kicked off the event with a blowout win over Indiana, then followed that up with a gritty victory over West Virginia. While they fell to Oklahoma in the event's title game, they gave the Sooners a tough battle despite losing Kasean Pryor midway through the game.
"We didn't go over down there thinking, 'hey, we're playing three games.' Our sole focus was on beating Indiana, celebrating in the locker room for about four and a half minutes, and then turning the page and playing the next one," head coach Pat Kelsey said.
Next on the docket is a meeting with Ole Miss as part of SEC/ACC Challenge. The Rebels might have lost in their last time out, a neutral court showdown with Purdue, but they had won their first six games of the year prior to that.
"You look at their analytics and their statistics, they're similar to us," Kelsey said of Ole Miss. "They have a very high turnover rate defensively, and that's just because of the pressure that they apply, and the toughness and tenacity with which they play with. Coach (Chris) Beard's teams have always been that way, and this one is no different. You have to be able to execute and play with great poise because of the ferocity with which they play, and they rotate, and they deflect. We're gonna have to play with with great poise."
Prior to their matchup with the Rebels, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media. He discussed the Battle 4 Atlantis, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Ole Miss, gave some injury updates, and more.
Below is the video from his press conferences:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
