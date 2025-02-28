Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're heading into the homestretch of the 2024-25 regular season.
Most recently, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to take down Virginia Tech 71-66 in their final road game of the year. With the calendar flipping to March, they are now set to kick off a three-game home stand to wrap up the regular season.
"You talk about a run, you talk about March, you talk about all this, well we're not there yet," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "In terms of how our team is approaching our day-to-day business, it's the task at hand - which is a really, really tough game tomorrow against Pitt."
The Cardinals' first game of the home stand will be a rematch against Pitt. While the Panthers have lost eight of 12 since their last meeting back on Jan. 11, Louisville barely escaped the Petersen Events Center with an 82-78 win.
"I see a very, very, very dangerous team," Kelsey said of Pitt. "I see a team that scares the crap out of me. I see a team that we got to be on it every facet of our defensive system. I see a team that we got to execute our stuff, because they are athletic, they're well coached, and they're tough. I don't pay attention to what anybody's record is."
Prior to their matchup with the Panthers, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game at Virginia Tech, previewed the upcoming rematch vs. Pitt, and more.
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
