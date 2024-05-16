Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PF Commit Khani Rooths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed their first prospect of the Pat Kelsey era, and Class of 2024 prospect Khani Rooths has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Rooths:
Prospect: Khani Rooths
Position: Power Forward
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Top Offers: Georgetown, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Xavier
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9882 (33rd)
Highlights:
Frame: Rooths has a frame that should be ready for the college game. At first glance, he seems a bit wiry, but he has more muscle tone built on than you would expect. He won't have to add much more weight once he gets on campus, and also has a good wingspan to boot.
Athleticism: At this current juncture, Rooths has a good mixture of strength and agility. He'll need to add a bit more strength, but he's able to bang bodies and hold his own down low, plus he has a very good first step and overall lateral quickness thanks to some great footwork. Additionally, he can get up when he has to thanks an above average vertical.
Instincts: Rooths' game is a combination of a slashing wing and a stretch four. He's comfortable as a ball handler on the drive or in transition, takes contact well, and can be a crafty finisher depending on the angle. He also does a great job cutting from the elbow or the dunker's spot off the ball towards the basket, and can be aggressive around the rim. Said aggressiveness also translates well as a rebounder on both ends of the court, as he's not afraid to get in the mix for a missed shot. Away from the paint, he does a very good job on midrange jumpers, and is a threat to knock down open threes. Defensively, he is incredibly versatile and can guard multiple different spots. His lateral quickness allows him to stay in front of his man, and he often uses his length to disrupt passing lanes and block shots. It could be fair to say that, as good as he is offensively, his defense is ahead.
Polish: While scoring isn't difficult for Rooths, his jump shot and ability to finish is a bit inconsistent. The latter is mainly due to his frame that borders on wiry, and added strength/muscle should help that. As far as his jumper goes, he has a tendency to sometimes rush his shots off the dribble or be streaky when facing tight defense. Fortunately, his actual jump shot and release are just fine. He also can be a little overzealous as a passer, which produced a lot of turnovers.
Bottom Line: Overall, this a great first pickup for Pat Kelsey and Louisville. Sure, he'll need to add some strength and fine tune a couple things. But he has a very high ceiling, and there are a couple avenues Kelsey could take as to what Rooths' role at the college level will be. He should see some early playing time thanks to his defense and versatility, then be a regular contributor by year two.
(Photo of Khani Rooths: Andrew West - The News-Press / USA TODAY)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter