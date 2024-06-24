Top-Ranked In-State '25 Prospect Malachi Moreno Names Louisville to Top Eight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to make headway with the top Class of 2025 prospect in the Commonwealth.
Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, announced his list of top eight schools on Monday with the Cardinals making the cut. Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Ohio State also are in the running for his commitment.
Moreno was one of the first high school prospects to earn a scholarship offer from new Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey, being offered following an in-home visit back in mid-April. Since then, the Cardinals' staff has watched Moreno on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, the NBAPA Top 100 Camp, and recently the KABC Titans Shootout.
The 6-foot-11, 210-pound big man is regarded as the top player in the state of Kentucky by the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the top-ranked center and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to On3. The247Sports Composite has him as the No. 28 overall player.
As you can imagine, Moreno had an extremely impactful junior season. In 37 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 16.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 65.6 percent from the field. He helped guide Great Crossing to a 36-2 overall record, which included a berth in the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen.
Louisville has offered 18 prospects in the 2025 cycle, but have yet to receive a commitment.
(Photo of Malachi Moreno: Matt Stone - The Louisville Courier Journal)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter