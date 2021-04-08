Report: Louisville Forward Malea Williams Enters Transfer Portal

She is the second member of the Cardinals to transfer out of the program in as many days

(Photo of Malea Williams: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville women’s basketball program has entered the transfer portal, and this time it is freshman forward Malea Williams, according to a report from 247Sports.

She is the second Cardinal in as many days to depart from the program. Junior guard Elizabeth Balogun entered her name in the portal on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Georgetown, Ky. saw action in just eight games this season, tallying 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. All her scoring efforts came in the first regular season matchup vs. UT Martin and the NCAA Tournament first round game against Marist, scoring seven and five points, respectively.

During her senior season for Scott County, she averaged 19.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She was named the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Region 11 Player of the Year, to the Kentucky All-State Girls Basketball Team, and a finalist for Kentucky Lions Eye Association Miss Basketball.

Following her and Balogun’s transfer, Louisville now has two scholarship spots open for next season’s roster. The Cardinals are losing Dana Evans to the WNBA Draft, and lost guard Nyah Green to the portal back in December, but are also welcoming in a pair of quality transfers and and a pair of highly regarded high school prospects.

Walz led Louisville to a 26-4 record, winning the ACC regular season title, claiming a berth in the ACC Championship game, as well as the Elite Eight as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They fell 78-63 to eventual national champion Stanford.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp