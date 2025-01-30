End of January Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Few teams are as hot as the Louisville men's basketball program right now.
After starting year one under head coach Pat Kelsey at 6-5, the Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) have since won 10 games in a row. They're not only on their longest winning streak in five years, they just clinched their first undefeated month of January since 2009 - and the first by a first-year Cardinals head coach since Denny Crum did it in 1972.
As a result, Louisville is firmly in line to make their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a five seed in their most recent update (Jan. 28).
So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.
Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Kevin Sweeney
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 UC Irvine
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 UNC Asheville
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Marquette, Kansas, Illinois
ESPN
- Projector: Joe Lunardi
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 UC Irvine
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Utah Valley
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Iowa State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oregon
The Athletic
- Projector: Joe Rexrode
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 William & Mary
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Tennessee, Purdue, Illinois
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Seed/Region: No. 5 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 12 Samford
- Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Northern Colorado
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Iowa State, Tennessee, Purdue, Mississippi State
BracketVille
- Projector: Dave Ommen
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State/UCF
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Jacksonville
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Marquette, Kentucky, Oregon
- Projector: Tim Krueger
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State/Vanderbilt
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Jacksonville
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Marquette, Michigan State, Texas A&M
Fox Sports
- Projector: Mike DeCourcy
- Seed/Region: No. 5 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 12 McNeese State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Yale
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Marquette, Houston, Wisconsin
Bleacher Report
- Projector: Kerry Miller
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Jacksonville
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Iowa State, Tennessee, Purdue, Texas A&M
NCAA
- Projector: Andy Katz
- Seed/Region: No. 5 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 12 McNeese State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 Middle Tennessee
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Houston, Michigan State, Mississippi State
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky