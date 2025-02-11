Mid-February Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time sense December, the Louisville men's basketball program has ran into a little bit of adversity.
The Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end down at Georgia Tech, and while they followed up with wins at Boston College and vs. Miami, point guard Chucky Hepburn and center James Scott were injured in the process.
That being said, first year head coach Pat Kelsey still has Louisville firmly in the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a seven seed in their most recent update (Feb. 9).
So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.
Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Kevin Sweeney
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 New Mexico
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Purdue, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky
ESPN
- Projector: Joe Lunardi
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Texas
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Texas Tech, Arizona
The Athletic
- Projector: Joe Rexrode
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Vanderbilt
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Purdue, Kansas, Texas Tech
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Baylor
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Purdue, Iowa State, Memphis
BracketVille
- Projector: Dave Ommen
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Georgia
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Kansas, Memphis
- Projector: Tim Krueger
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Drake
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Marquette vs. No. 14 Bryant
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Purdue, Marquette, Arizona
Fox Sports
- Projector: Mike DeCourcy
- Seed/Region: No. 5 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 12 Akron
- Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Yale
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Houston, Wisconsin
Bleacher Report
- Projector: Kerry Miller
- Seed/Region: No. 8 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 9 Utah State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Florida Gulf Coast
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Houston, Marquette, Michigan State
NCAA
- Projector: Andy Katz
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Ohio State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin
(Photo of Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
