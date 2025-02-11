Louisville Report

Mid-February Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections

The Cardinals, despite some recent adversity, are still very much in the mix to get back to the Big Dance.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey instructs his team during a timeout against Wake Forest in their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025
Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey instructs his team during a timeout against Wake Forest in their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2025 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time sense December, the Louisville men's basketball program has ran into a little bit of adversity.

The Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end down at Georgia Tech, and while they followed up with wins at Boston College and vs. Miami, point guard Chucky Hepburn and center James Scott were injured in the process.

That being said, first year head coach Pat Kelsey still has Louisville firmly in the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a seven seed in their most recent update (Feb. 9).

So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Kevin Sweeney
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 New Mexico
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Purdue, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky

ESPN

  • Projector: Joe Lunardi
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Texas
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Texas Tech, Arizona

The Athletic

  • Projector: Joe Rexrode
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Vanderbilt
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Purdue, Kansas, Texas Tech

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in South
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Baylor
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Purdue, Iowa State, Memphis

BracketVille

  • Projector: Dave Ommen
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Georgia
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Kansas, Memphis
  • Projector: Tim Krueger
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 Drake
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Marquette vs. No. 14 Bryant
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Purdue, Marquette, Arizona

Fox Sports

  • Projector: Mike DeCourcy
  • Seed/Region: No. 5 in South
  • First Round Matchup: No. 12 Akron
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Yale
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Houston, Wisconsin

Bleacher Report

  • Projector: Kerry Miller
  • Seed/Region: No. 8 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 9 Utah State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Florida Gulf Coast
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Houston, Marquette, Michigan State

NCAA

  • Projector: Andy Katz
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Ohio State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin

(Photo of Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

