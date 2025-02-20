Louisville Report

Late February Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections

The Cardinals have won four-in-a-row, and are firmly in the mix to get back to the Big Dance.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a brief bump in the road, the Louisville men's basketball program is back to being one of the hottest teams in the ACC.

The Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC) have now won four-in-a-row following their stunning loss at Georgia Tech back on Feb. 1, and are winners in 14 of their last 15 games overall. They've not only clinched a bye in the ACC Tournament, they're in very good shape to secure a double bye.

As you can imagine, first year head coach Pat Kelsey has Louisville firmly in the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a seven seed in their most recent update (Feb. 18).

So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Kevin Sweeney
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Northern Colorado
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Texas A&M, Iowa State, St. John's

ESPN

  • Projector: Joe Lunardi
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 West Virginia
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan State

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Ohio State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Towson
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan State

The Athletic

  • Projector: Joe Rexrode
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Georgia
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Kentucky, Michigan State

Fox Sports

  • Projector: Mike DeCourcy
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Ohio State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Bryant
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, St. John's

USA Today

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 BYU
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 14 UNC Greensboro
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky

SBNation

  • Projector: Chris Dobbertean
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 San Diego State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Kentucky

BracketVille

  • Projector: Dave Ommen
  • Seed/Region: No. 8 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 9 Utah State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Bryant
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Iowa State, Wisconsin, St. John's
  • Projector: Tim Krueger
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 Oklahoma/VCU
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Chattanooga
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Texas Tech

Bleacher Report

  • Projector: Kerry Miller
  • Seed/Region: No. 8 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 9 Baylor
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Bryant
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, Iowa State, Purdue, Arizona

NCAA

  • Projector: Andy Katz
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Texas
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Towson
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan State

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)

