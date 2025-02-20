Late February Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a brief bump in the road, the Louisville men's basketball program is back to being one of the hottest teams in the ACC.
The Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC) have now won four-in-a-row following their stunning loss at Georgia Tech back on Feb. 1, and are winners in 14 of their last 15 games overall. They've not only clinched a bye in the ACC Tournament, they're in very good shape to secure a double bye.
As you can imagine, first year head coach Pat Kelsey has Louisville firmly in the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a seven seed in their most recent update (Feb. 18).
So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.
Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Kevin Sweeney
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Northern Colorado
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Texas A&M, Iowa State, St. John's
ESPN
- Projector: Joe Lunardi
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 West Virginia
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan State
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Ohio State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Towson
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan State
The Athletic
- Projector: Joe Rexrode
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Georgia
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Purdue, Kentucky, Michigan State
Fox Sports
- Projector: Mike DeCourcy
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Ohio State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Bryant
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Michigan, St. John's
USA Today
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 BYU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 14 UNC Greensboro
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky
SBNation
- Projector: Chris Dobbertean
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 San Diego State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Kentucky
BracketVille
- Projector: Dave Ommen
- Seed/Region: No. 8 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 9 Utah State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Bryant
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Iowa State, Wisconsin, St. John's
- Projector: Tim Krueger
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Oklahoma/VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Chattanooga
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Texas Tech
Bleacher Report
- Projector: Kerry Miller
- Seed/Region: No. 8 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 9 Baylor
- Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Bryant
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, Iowa State, Purdue, Arizona
NCAA
- Projector: Andy Katz
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Texas
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Towson
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan State
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)
