Early March Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the postseason on the horizon, few teams are as hot as the Louisville men's basketball program.
The Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 ACC) have now won seven consecutive games, and are winners in 17 of their last 18 games overall. They've not only clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament, they're still mathematically in the running for the No. 1 overall seed and a share of the league's regular season title.
As you can imagine, first year head coach Pat Kelsey has Louisville in a very good standing for the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a six seed in their most recent update (Mar. 4).
So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.
Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Kevin Sweeney
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Baylor
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Montana
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Arizona
ESPN
- Projector: Joe Lunardi
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State/Arkansas
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Jax State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Houston, Alabama, Wisconsin, Texas A&M
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Georgia
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Norfolk State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Texas Tech
The Athletic
- Projector: Joe Rexrode
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Utah Valley
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Purdue
Fox Sports
- Projector: Mike DeCourcy
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Towson
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri
USA Today
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Boise State/Ohio State
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Chattanooga
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan
SBNation
- Projector: Chris Dobbertean
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State/Xavier
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 14 South Alabama
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Florida, Iowa State, Purdue
BracketVille
- Projector: Dave Ommen
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 Baylor
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Florida, Texas Tech, Purdue
- Projector: Tim Krueger
- Seed/Region: No. 8 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 9 Gonzaga
- Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Bucknell/Quinnipiac
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Houston, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Arizona
Bleacher Report
- Projector: Kerry Miller
- Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 10 VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Robert Morris
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Florida, St. John's, Michigan
NCAA
- Projector: Andy Katz
- Seed/Region: No. 5 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 12 UC San Diego
- Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Lipscomb
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Iowa State Purdue, Texas A&M
(Photo of Reyne Smith, Chucky Hepburn and Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
