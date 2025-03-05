Louisville Report

Early March Louisville Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projections

The Cardinals have won seven consecutive, and are still in the running for an ACC regular season title.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Reyne Smith (6) and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Reyne Smith (6) and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the postseason on the horizon, few teams are as hot as the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 ACC) have now won seven consecutive games, and are winners in 17 of their last 18 games overall. They've not only clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament, they're still mathematically in the running for the No. 1 overall seed and a share of the league's regular season title.

As you can imagine, first year head coach Pat Kelsey has Louisville in a very good standing for the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a six seed in their most recent update (Mar. 4).

So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 16, with the First Four set for Mar. 18-19. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 20-23, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 27-30. The Final Four from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. will take place on Apr. 5, with the national championship set for Apr. 7.

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Kevin Sweeney
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in South
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Baylor
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Montana
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Arizona

ESPN

  • Projector: Joe Lunardi
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State/Arkansas
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Jax State
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Houston, Alabama, Wisconsin, Texas A&M

CBS

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Georgia
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Norfolk State
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Texas Tech

The Athletic

  • Projector: Joe Rexrode
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Utah Valley
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Purdue

Fox Sports

  • Projector: Mike DeCourcy
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Towson
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Alabama, Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri

USA Today

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 Boise State/Ohio State
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Chattanooga
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Auburn, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan

SBNation

  • Projector: Chris Dobbertean
  • Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 11 Ohio State/Xavier
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 14 South Alabama
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Florida, Iowa State, Purdue

BracketVille

  • Projector: Dave Ommen
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 Baylor
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Florida, Texas Tech, Purdue
  • Projector: Tim Krueger
  • Seed/Region: No. 8 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 9 Gonzaga
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Bucknell/Quinnipiac
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Houston, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Arizona

Bleacher Report

  • Projector: Kerry Miller
  • Seed/Region: No. 7 in East
  • First Round Matchup: No. 10 VCU
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Robert Morris
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Florida, St. John's, Michigan

NCAA

  • Projector: Andy Katz
  • Seed/Region: No. 5 in West
  • First Round Matchup: No. 12 UC San Diego
  • Second Round Pairing: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Lipscomb
  • Region's Top Four Seeds: Tennessee, Iowa State Purdue, Texas A&M

(Photo of Reyne Smith, Chucky Hepburn and Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball