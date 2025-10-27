Louisville PG Mikel Brown Jr. Named to Bob Cousy Point Guard Preseason Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. has been named to the Naismith Starting 5 - Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday afternoon. Brown Jr. is one of just two players from the ACC on the preseason list.
The annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 23rd year by highlighting the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball.
In his first outing in a Louisville uniform, Brown Jr. scored 10 points with five boards and two assists in an exhibition game against Kansas.
Brown Jr. suited up for USA Basketball this past summer, playing with the U19 National Team and winning a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup. He also helped USA Basketball win a gold medal in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in the summer of 2024. The 6-5 point guard was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year in February 2025.
As the 2025-26 season progresses, the Bob Cousy list will remain fluid, giving players the opportunity to move on and off the list until the final five are selected. The list will narrow down to 10 players in late January, with the final five being announced in March. The award winner and presentation details will be revealed at the Final Four in Indianapolis.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
