Louisville Signee Mikel Brown Jr. Named a McDonald's All-American
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball Class of 2025 signee Mikel Brown Jr. has been selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game, it was announced Monday.
The point guard is the Louisville's first McDonald's All-American since Samuell Williamson in the Class of 2022. Louisville targets Nate Ament and Alijah Arenas were also selected for the high school All-Star exhibition, which is set for April 1 at 6:30 p.m. EST from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound ball handler from Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy officially announced his commitment to Louisville during their game against North Carolina back on New Year's Day. It was also revealed that he had been signed since the early signing period.
Brown is a consensus top-three point guard in the 2025 cycle, and ranks as high as the No. 1 point guard in the nation according to Rivals and the No. 6 prospect overall by 247Sports. He's regarded as the No. 10 prospect in the class per the 247Sports Composite.
With a composite rating of 0.9966, Brown is the second-highest rated prospect to ever commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era. Samardo Samuels' 0.9985 rating in the Class of 2008 holds the top spot.
Playing for the Cold Hearts in the Overtime Elite during the 2023-24 season, Brown put together a solid campaign, putting up 13.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. During the playoffs, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds over six games.
Brown carried that momentum from the Overtime Elite playoffs straight into the summer. Playing for Team Loaded (N.C.) on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, he averaged 23.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 11 games. He also helped the USA Basketball's Men's U18 National Team win gold at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, starting all six games and averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
So far during his lone year for DME Academy, Brown has absolutely exploded. In seven games tracked by MaxPreps, he's averaging 29.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor and 61.5 percent on three-point attempts.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
