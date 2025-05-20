Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville F Commit Mouhamed Camara
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has picked up another international commitment for the 2025 recruiting class, with Mouhamed Camara giving his verbak pledge to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Mouhamed Camara
Position: Small/Power Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds
School: NBA Academy Africa
Top Offers: UCF
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights:
Frame: Being someone who just turned 20 years old this past April, Camara is in a very good spot when it comes to his frame. For starters, film suggests he could be one or two inches taller than what is listed. Additionally, Camara and plenty of muscle in both his upper and lower body, and doesn't really need to add more to an already chiseled build. Not to mention he seems to be around plus-four when it comes to his wingspan.
Athleticism: It goes without saying that Camara is extraordinarily athletic. He seldom runs into opposing players who can overwhelm him with pure strength, not to mention that he moves extremely well both laterally and north-south. Of course, he also has a great vertical to boot.
Instincts: What stands out the most on film is Camara's overall feel for the game on the defensive end of the court. Coaches sometimes go overboard by saying a player can "guard all five spots," but with Camara, he can do just that. On top of being uber-athletic, his motor is always running, as he routinely cycles around the court in order to make a play. Thanks to both his defensive instincts, ability to move quickly and his wingspan, Camara is a deadly rim protector who routinely blocks shots, and he also significantly shrinks the size of passing lanes. On the other end of the court, the bulk of his offensive game comes off of his defense and into transition. He always plays above the rim when in the paint, and has shown some flashy dunks at times. He's also shown at times that he can be a good finisher around the rim when on the drive, but it's not a massive part of his offensive game right now. Some of his instincts on defense shine on offense as well in the sense that he does know how to make heads-up passes either in transition or on the perimeter for his teammates.
Polish: As you can probably guess by now, Camara's offensive game lags a little behind his capabilities on defense. With how well he moves and how explosive he is, Camara has the potential to be an elite slasher - he just has to get the reps in and improve with how he moves with the ball in his hands. He does carry the threat of the three, as evidenced by his 37.5 percent shooting on long balls in NBA Academy Africa events this past year, but his jump shot is a little slow with a slightly inconsistent release. Back over on defense, Camara does a fantastic job with timing his swipes for one-on-one steals, and usually doesn't bite on pump fakes whenever he's looking to block a shot. When it comes to rebounding, he has great timing with his actual jumps to grab the ball, although his ability to box out is so-so.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a pickup that has some fantastic long term potential. Sure, Camara does have a few things to clean up, and he does need to bring his offensive game up to par with his efforts on defense. But he is extremely athletic, and is very far along in terms of his basketball IQ for someone with his athletic intangibles. Once he gets his feet wet in college ball this upcoming year, Camara has a very high ceiling for the 2026-27 season and beyond.
(Photo of Mouhamed Camara via Instagram)
