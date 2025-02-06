Louisville Makes Top Eight for Brown Transfer Nana Owusu-Anane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball might still be in the middle of their season, but roster construction steps for next season are already starting to take place.
Former Brown University forward Nana Owusu-Anane announced his list of top eight schools on Thursday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Also in the running for his commitment are Arizona State, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Kansas, Kansas State, San Diego State and SMU.
Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, Owusu-Anane partially tore his left labrum, requiring him to have season-ending surgery. He subsequently entered the portal back in late December.
The season before, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward was one of the top players in the Ivy League, taking home Second Team All-Ivy honors. He averaged 14.7 points, a team-best 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while also shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 31.0 percent on three-point attempts.
Over the course of his three years as a Brown Bear, the Burlington, Ontario native has totaled 835 points, 547 rebounds, 138 assists, 90 steals and 68 blocks over 77 games. He was named a captain for both the 2022-23 season and last season.
Year one under head coach Pat Kelsey has been a rousing success for Louisville. With roughly a month left in the regular season, the Cardinals sit at 17-6 overall and 10-2 in ACC play, and are in line to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
(Photo of Nana Owusu-Anane: Eric Rueb - Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
