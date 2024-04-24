Louisville Offers Top-20 '25 Prospect Nate Ament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program have identified a new target in the Class of 2025.
Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament announced Tuesday that he had been been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. He also holds offers from Duke, Indiana, Creighton, Michigan and others.
The 6-foot-9, 170-pound small forward is one of the top prospects in the 2025 cycle. He ranks as high as the No. 10 prospect in the class according to On3, and comes in as the No. 18 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, in which he is regarded as a five-star prospect.
Ament stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season at Highland School. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.7 assists per game, while guiding the Hawks to a 24-12 record. This included a berth in the VISAA Division II State Championship game.
Ament is the fourth 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville under the new staff. Murray (Ut.) Utah Prep guard J.J. Mandaquit, San Bernardino (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno all have being offered in the last couple weeks.
(Photo of Nate Ament: Bill Kamenjar - InsideNoVa.com)
