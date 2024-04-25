'25 PG Nigel James Lands Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of of 2025 prospect is being targeted by the Louisville men's basketball program and new head coach Pat Kelsey.
Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran guard Nigel James announced Thursday that he had been extended a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals. He holds nearly 20 D1 offers, with Marquette, Providence, Syracuse, St.John's and others in the mix.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound point guard is one of the top players in the state of New York. He ranks as high as the No. 91 prospect in the cycle per 247Sports' in-house rankings, and the No. 3 player in New York according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 104 overall recruit and a four-star prospect.
During his junior campaign, James helped guide Long Island Lutheran to a 21-5 overall record, including a 10-2 mark in the Nike EYBL Scholastic circuit. In those 12 games, James averaged 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 44.0 percent on three-point attempts.
James is now the sixth 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville under the new staff.
Murray (Ut.) Utah Prep guard J.J. Mandaquit, San Bernardino (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries, Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno, Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament and Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills forward Trent Sisley all have been offered in the last couple weeks.
(Photo of Nigel James: Amanda Inscore - The News-Press USA Today)
