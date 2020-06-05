Louisville Report
Jordan Nwora projected to Knicks in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Matthew McGavic

After months of uncertainly caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA finally gained a little bit of clarity not only to when the 2019-20 regular season can resume, but when Draft and Lottery will take place.

Barring any changes, the 2020 NBA Draft is now set to be held on October 15, just three days after the last possible date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

One player that is expected to hear their name called come draft night is University of Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, declaring for the NBA this past April.

As the pre-draft process progresses, when and where are many expecting Nwora to be drafted? Sports Illustrated NBA Draft Insider Jeremy Woo notes that while NBA front offices "have yet to draw final conclusions on players", a lot has taken place behind the scenes.

In his 2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0, he projects that Nwora will be an early second round pick, and be drafted with the No. 38 overall pick currently held by the New York Knicks by way of the Charlotte Hornets. Coincidentally, Woo also ranked him as the No. 38 overall draft prospect on his latest Big Board released at the start of their past May.

"Nwora’s athleticism, toughness and defensive acumen are often nitpicked by evaluators, but his jump shot is not. His ability to catch and shoot at a high level has kept his stock steady as a late first/early second-round option, although there are certainly skeptics. He does have a tendency to disappear in crucial games and shy away from physicality. He’s not quick enough to defend elite wings, and not big enough to bang with bigger fours. But if there’s an elite cure-all skill these days, it’s perimeter shooting, and Nwora should at least add extra value as a rebounder and ball-mover. He’ll get a chance to prove himself as more of a specialist moving forward."

What do you think? Should Nwora be a first round pick? Does a second round grade fit the bill? Let us know in the comments section below!

