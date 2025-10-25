Pat Kelsey Deliberating Redshirting True Freshman Forward Mouhamed Camara
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, one of the international newcomers for the Louisville men's basketball program might not get to suit up this season.
Speaking to the media following the Cardinals' exhibition loss to Kansas, head coach Pat Kelsey revealed that he is weighing redshirting true freshman forward Mouhamed "Mo" Camara for the 2025-26 season.
"We're making a decision on what we're going to do with him this year in terms of redshirting," Kelsey said. "I've said many times in interviews when people ask me about him, he has an extremely high ceiling. He is unbelievably talented with a huge upside.
"He's playing on a team with a lot of older guys, and a lot of older guys at his position. So there's no reason kind of to rush him. We have a development mindset with him right now, and all of his people in his camp feel the same exact way. Love Mo, and I have big plans for him. But the situation he's in now, it's all about development with him.
Camara was not taking part in warmups ahead of the Cardinals' exhibition against the Jayhawks, and ahead of tip-off, it was announced that he would not play. Louisville eventually fell to Kansas, 90-82, on Friday night.
Prior to signing with Louisville this past July, the native of Guereo, Senegal, Camara had been with NBA Academy Africa - which is located roughly five miles from his hometown in Saly - in various capacities since 2023. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound small/power forward was regarded as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports.
Camara has taken part in various events for NBA Academy Africa over the past year, such as the 2025 NBA Academy Northeast Tour, 2024 NBA Academy Winter Tour, and 2024 NBA Academy Games. During that time, he has averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game, while also shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent on three-point tries.
Camara also competed in the 2025 Basketball Africa League with the team Made By Ball, took part in Basketball Without Borders, and has some international experience with the Senegal Senior National Team.
