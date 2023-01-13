Skip to main content

Watch: Kenny Payne, J.J. Traynor Preview Louisville's Matchup vs. North Carolina

The Cardinals return home in hopes of claiming their first ACC win against the league's preseason favorites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program currently sits at 2-15 on the season and 0-6 in ACC play, there is reason to believe that a turnaround could be coming soon.

Between an increase in overall effort and the emergence of Mike James, the Cardinals are starting to take the necessary steps in the right direction. Even if the results aren't necessarily reflective in the win/loss column just yet.

"I think we're getting better, but it's time that we start winning some games. Whatever it takes," forward J.J. Traynor said. "I feel like each game, it's is a different thing we should have worked on. I think once we put it all together, we can win some games."

Next up, Louisville will face a North Carolina team who is in a similar situation. Voted as the preseason favorite to win the ACC and the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, the Tar Heels are unranked completely after going 11-6 overall and 3-3 in league play up to this point. There's even a chance that Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Armando Bacot, does not play against UofL due to an ankle injury.

"I have them prepared knowing that every player that (UNC) has is going to play," head coach Kenny Payne said. "They're a great team, they're great in transition. They have two dynamic guards. They have a dominant big man in Bacot. They have a player that's unique, a glue guy who does everything. They're a great team. I mean, they haven't won the way they should, but they've been right there. You look at their losses, and you look at the games, you can see they could have easily won those games."

Prior to their matchup with the Tar Heels, Payne and Traynor took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Clemson, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. North Carolina, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Forward J.J. Traynor

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

CFEB7EF0-1CFB-45AD-AAAB-8E7BE42A6D7D
Basketball

Louisville AD Josh Heird Standing By HC Kenny Payne Amid Rough Start

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17738636_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16524654_168388606_lowres
Football

Brian Brohm Officially Returns to Louisville as OC/QB Coach

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_17603000_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

By Matthew McGavic
2A3C6491-A9FD-4399-8DD6-52F35864CBE9
Basketball

Louisville Drops Narrow Decision at Virginia Tech

By University of Louisville PR
hkv_Rrs8
Basketball

Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16605832_168388606_lowres
Football

Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick Signs Reserve/Future Contract with Steelers

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19743948_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson

By Matthew McGavic