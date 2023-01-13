Watch: Kenny Payne, J.J. Traynor Preview Louisville's Matchup vs. North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program currently sits at 2-15 on the season and 0-6 in ACC play, there is reason to believe that a turnaround could be coming soon.

Between an increase in overall effort and the emergence of Mike James, the Cardinals are starting to take the necessary steps in the right direction. Even if the results aren't necessarily reflective in the win/loss column just yet.

"I think we're getting better, but it's time that we start winning some games. Whatever it takes," forward J.J. Traynor said. "I feel like each game, it's is a different thing we should have worked on. I think once we put it all together, we can win some games."

Next up, Louisville will face a North Carolina team who is in a similar situation. Voted as the preseason favorite to win the ACC and the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, the Tar Heels are unranked completely after going 11-6 overall and 3-3 in league play up to this point. There's even a chance that Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Armando Bacot, does not play against UofL due to an ankle injury.

"I have them prepared knowing that every player that (UNC) has is going to play," head coach Kenny Payne said. "They're a great team, they're great in transition. They have two dynamic guards. They have a dominant big man in Bacot. They have a player that's unique, a glue guy who does everything. They're a great team. I mean, they haven't won the way they should, but they've been right there. You look at their losses, and you look at the games, you can see they could have easily won those games."

Prior to their matchup with the Tar Heels, Payne and Traynor took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Clemson, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. North Carolina, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Forward J.J. Traynor

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter