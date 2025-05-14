Peyton Siva Rejoins Louisville Alumni TBT Team for 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Peyton Siva is running it back with the TBT Louisville men's basketball alumni team.
Already serving as an assistant coach for "The Ville," the former Cardinals point guard has also been signed to their 2025 playing roster, TBT announced Wednesday.
Siva is the fourth former Louisville player to suit up for The Ville's third go round in the TBT, joining Russ Smith, Montrezl Harrell and David Johnson. Louisville natives Jay Scrubb and David Sloan have also been signed to this year's roster. Luke Hancock was elevated to head coach, while Siva and Mark Lieberman are his assistants.
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound point guard has played for The Ville in all three years of its existence. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in year one, then last year averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 assists.
A four-year player from 2009 to 2013, Siva is one of the top point guards in program history. He has the second-most assists and steals with 677 and 254, respectively, and is a 1000-point scorer with 1,215 career points. He's a two-time Big East Tournament MVP, and as a senior, his collegiate career culminated with a Third-Team All-Big East nod and the Cardinals' third national championship.
After graduating, the Seattle native was selected by the Pistons with No. 56 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, but spent just one season with Detroit. He also had some overseas stops in Italy, Germany, New Zealand, Greece and Australia.
More recently, Siva was brought on as new UofL head coach Pat Kelsey's Director of Player Development and Basketball Alumni Relations last year, helping the Cardinals go 27-8 this past season. He also opened the basketball training facility "Shoot 360" in September of 2023.
(Photo of Peyton Siva: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
