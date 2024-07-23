What HC Reece Gaines, The Ville Players Said After 71-69 Win vs. Sideline Cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was a wild final segment of basketball at Freedom Hall on Monday night, and one that nearly sent The Ville heading home early.
Heading into the Elam Ending of their second round matchup in The Basketball Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball alumni squad held a four-point advantage over Sideline Cancer. However, they found themselves just one basket away from being eliminated.
But down the stretch, The Ville found a way to win. They fired off six unanswered points to boost past Sideline Cancer, win 71-69, and move onto the TBT's Louisville Regional Championship.
"It was very nerve wracking," guard David Johnson said. "Obviously, you don't want to be in that position. But that's what big time players are made for. Everybody on this court played in a Louisville jersey, or they've been in big time moments. You got to go out there and capitalize like we did."
Johnson led all scorers with 18 points, while former All-American Russ Smith had 16 points and Chris Jones added 13 points. Montrezl Harrell came within striking distance of a double-double with eight points and eight boards.
Below is what Gaines, Johnson and Chris Jones had to say following the win over Sideline Cancer:
(Photo of Russ Smith: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
