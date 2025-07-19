What HC Luke Hancock, The Ville Players Said After 91-71 Win vs. Boston vs. Cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fans of the Louisville men's basketball program were treated to yet another nostalgic summer Saturday afternoon.
The Ville, a UofL alumni team that features some of the most noteworthy Cardinals from the late-2000's onwards, took to the floor to kick off their third run in The Basketball Tournament. The crowd was not disappointed, as they were able to take down Boston vs. Cancer - a team primarily composed of Boston-area players - 91-71.
"I think it was really important (to get this first win)," head coach Luke Hancock said. "I think we had a great training camp week. These guys are ultimate competitors. You go into it, and you're a little unsure what to expect, and how guys will gel together. But we competed all week. I think we came together, I think we learned a little bit about each other.
"I knew these guys were going to be ready, and I knew the talent level, but you just never really sure until they get out there and really start moving and playing. It was a relieving moment when they actually tipped the ball up and we got to go. I got a lot of faith in this group. Feels good to get the first win."
The Ville shot 42.3 percent from the floor while holding BvC to just 29.7 percent, leading by as much as 26 points. Montrezl Harrell had a 25-point/12-rebound double-double to lead all players in both categories, while three other starters also finished in double figures scoring.
Below is what Hancock, Harrell and Jay Scrubb had to say following the win over Boston vs. Cancer:
(Photo of Luke Hancock: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
