What The Ville HC Luke Hancock Said After 73-63 Loss vs. Sideline Cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Ville's third run in The Basketball Tournament, hyped to be potentially their best run to win the 64-team, $1 million tournament, has already come to an end.
Matched up against Sideline Cancer in the second round of the TBT, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team could not dig themselves out of a 25-point hole, getting handed a 73-63 upset loss.
"We've had quite a few lineup changes, and some things that didn't give us some consistency, is probably part of it, but I just don't know," head coach Luke Hancock said. "We had a shoot around today, and it was fantastic. I thought these guys were really gonna be ready to go. It was just the little things."
The Ville struggled mightily to hit their shots, no matter where they came. They finished the evening shooting just 37.0 percent from the field, 5-of-27 on threes, and only 18-of-28 at the free throw line. Montrezl Harrell led all players with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Sideline Cancer shot 53.7 from the field and were 12-of-21 on threes, helping them lead by as much as 57-32 in the final few minutes of the third quarter. The Ville was able to cut down the deficit to as little as four in the Elam Ending before eventually falling.
Below is what Hancock had to say following the loss to Sideline Cancer:
