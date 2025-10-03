Former Louisville Forward Ray Spalding Traded to New G-League Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ray Spalding is officially back in the NBA G-League.
The former Louisville men's basketball forward has been acquired by the Noblesville Boom - the G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers - the organization announced Thursday.
Spalding's returning rights were traded to Noblesville by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers - the Houston Rockets' G-League affiliate - in exchange for their first round pick in the 2026 NBA G-League Draft. Spalding spent his 2024-25 professional season with Osos de Manati in Puerto Rico, as well as overseas with Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva B.C.
Since declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward has spent the bulk of his professional career bouncing around the G-League. 128 career G-League games for Rio Grande, the Greensboro Swarm (Hornets) and Texas Legends (Mavericks), Spalding has averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Spalding has been able to play in a handful of NBA games, making appearances for the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. In 16 career NBA games and three starts, he has averaged 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He has not played in the Association since the 2020-21 season with Houston.
Spalding was drafted with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, only to be traded to the Mavericks immediately afterwards. During his junior campaign at Louisville, he averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and shot 54.3 percent from the field.
(Photo of Ray Spalding: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
