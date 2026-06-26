Local and National Sports Communities React to Passing of Former UofL SID Kenny Klein

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville community and the world of collegiate athletics has lost a massive figurehead.

Kenny Klein, a Hall of Fame SID for Louisville of nearly 40 years, passed away Thursday. He was 66.

Since Klein passing, there has been no shortage of reactions from those within the Louisville community, as well as others within collegiate athletics.

Here's a sampling of what various coaches, players, administrators and media had to say:

Coaches

Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Pat Kelsey

"Kenny Klein’s impact and legacy around our program will be felt forever. Although I never had the honor of working with him, I learned quickly how beloved and respected he was. He is a legend in college athletics and set the standard for SIDs and administrators around the country. We know how much he loved his Louisville Cardinals and how much our community and city loved him back. My prayers are with Donna, his sons Alex and Brady, and the rest of his family and friends."

St. John's Men's Basketball Head Coach, former Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Rick Pitino

"Kenny Klein is the most selfless person I've met in my lifetime. His humility and talents were attributes I admired so much. My heart breaks with the loss of such a great friend and person. My love is with Donna and the Klein family during this very difficult time. RIP Kenny. The Pitinos all love you so much."

South Florida Men's Basketball Head Coach, Former Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack

"I am beyond saddened that the world has lost Kenny Klein. My family and I had been praying daily for a different outcome. Kenny was so genuine and held such a unique excitement for other people’s successes. I’m heartbroken for his wife Donna, sons Alex and Brady, their family and all the friends and colleagues whose lives Kenny touched. My family and I will be praying for peace and understanding through their unimaginable loss."

Louisville Women's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz

"Kenny Klein was one of the first people that helped me befriend the Louisville media 20yrs ago. Kenny has always been someone I could ask any question to and he was always willing to help. He was not only a colleague, but a friend. Kenny will be dearly missed by me, and so many others. He was a friend to all. My heart goes out to Donna and his entire family. My family will continue to pray for them and ask God to give them strength and peace through this difficult time."

Louisville Men's Basketball Assistant Coach Peyton Siva

"I love Kenny. I’ve known him for 17 years, and he has always been great to me. Even after I graduated, Kenny would call just to check in, ask about my dad, or keep me updated on Coach P. That was who he was—someone who genuinely cared about people and made the effort to stay connected. Kenny had a great laugh and an incredible personality. In all the years I knew him, I never saw him upset. Even after tough losses, when Coach P would be beside himself, Kenny always kept his cool and remained level-headed. I think that’s one of the reasons Coach P wanted him by his side wherever he went. Kenny was one of the nicest and most professional people he knew. One of my favorite memories from college was when Kenny would have us do interviews before practice, and they would occasionally run a little long. We’d walk into film after it had already started, and Coach P would immediately ask, “Why the hell are you late?” Before we could say a word, Kenny would stick his head in the door with that smile and say, “My fault, Coach.” Coach P would fire back with a few choice words, and Kenny would simply say, “Okay, I got you,” and go right on about his day. That was Kenny—calm, steady, and never rattled. I’m going to miss those random texts congratulating me on a milestone in my life or asking me to record a video congratulating someone else on theirs. He always celebrated others and made people feel valued. Kenny was truly one of a kind. I’m grateful for the friendship, the memories, and the impact he had on my life. I’ll miss him dearly."

Former Bellarmine Men's Basketball Head Coach, Former Louisville Men's Basketball Assistant Scott Davenport

"Kenny impacted lives through his tremendous respect, selflessness and commitment to making others better! His thoughtfulness changed lives!"

Former Villanova Men's Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright

"From our years together in the Big East, I knew Kenny was viewed as a legend in his field. In my time at CBS, I saw firsthand why that was so. His insight, knowledge, and wisdom were invaluable assets in our preparations for the broadcasts. I am grateful to have gotten to know Kenny. Patty and I send our condolences to his family and the Louisville and St. John’s communities he served with such pride."

Former Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne

"There are no words to express the magnitude of what Kenny Klein means to Louisville Athletics and the basketball community as a whole. God gave me the pleasure and joy to have him and Donna in my life as a kid and as an adult. My family and I will miss our friend deeply and we pray that all who knew him never let him leave our minds and hearts. We lost a great human being!"

Former Louisville's Basketball Assistant Coach Mike Pegues

"I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Kenny Klein. He was not only the best SID in college athletics but an incredible person. The truth is when I became interim HC at Louisville it was needless to say a very rough time for me. But Kenny being the class act that he was, literally put his arm around me and walked me step by step through the process. He was an unbelievable confidant and friend to me during a very stressful time in both my professional and personal life and I’ll never forget his support and generosity. Thank you Kenny. I love you. And God has truly gained another angel. Prayers for Donna and the entire Klein family!"

Former NC State Men's Basketball Head Coach, Former Louisville's Basketball Assistant Coach Kevin Keatts

"To know Kenny Klein was to know the best in all of us, and I’m absolutely devastated to hear of his passing. Words can’t do justice for what he meant to Louisville and to everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was one of the very best in his profession and an enormous part of the university’s history, but what I’ll remember even more is the person he was. He was a tremendous friend, an incredible human being and someone who genuinely cared about others. Kenny had a way of making everyone feel valued, and he set an example for how to treat people with kindness, humility and class. He touched countless lives, and his impact and legacy will live on. My thoughts and prayers are with Donna, Alex and Brady. May he rest in peace."

Former Marquette Men's Basketball and Indiana Head Coach Tom Crean

Kenny Klein was @LouisvilleMBB He represented Denny Crum. He represented Rick Pitino. He represented Media Directors,Media ,countless players and basically anyone who touched College Basketball. That’s because he was the Caretaker for so many he loved. It was obvious. What a Man! pic.twitter.com/DEWvwqYuZm — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) June 26, 2026

Louisville Football Head Coach Jeff Brohm

"Louisville has lost a friend and a legend, and we are heartbroken. Kenny Klein was the embodiment of the growth and rise of Louisville Athletics over these past decades, as his impact goes all the way back to before I was even a player here. He was an advisor, confidant, spokesperson, and strategist for so many coaches, and his combination of expertise and good humor made him the gold standard in the media relations profession. God bless Kenny, and our condolences go out to his family and many friends."

South Carolina Football Head Coach Shane Beamer

Such awful news….



My mom worked for Kenny when my dad was coaching at Murray State



Kenny was at Louisville by the time my dad took the Virginia Tech job. VT & Louisville were in the Metro Conference together so every year when they came to town Kenny would invite us to the… https://t.co/pjibrcjGbV — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) June 26, 2026

Players

Former Louisvile Guard, Current Cleveland Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell

I'm devastated to hear what happened to Kenny. My prayers are with his family, the Louisville community, his friends and everybody who knew him. He was such a great guy. He took me in as a freshman and really just kind of showed me the ropes and showed me how to handle media, how to handle people, how to handle myself, and how to be a professional. He was more than that. He was everywhere.I remember diving into him in the crowd for a loose ball and he was the first person there to catch me. That describes who he was as a person. He was the true professional. A class act with a great family. My thoughts and prayers are with the Klein’s — please know the Louisville community is behind you and we love you. To Kenny, rest in peace, my man. Thank you for everything you've done for me, the community - for everyone. We appreciate you. We love you forever. And as always, Go Cards.

Former Louisville Center David Padgett

"We are all absolutely heartbroken over the tragic loss of Kenny Klein. For decades, he was invaluable to his beloved University of Louisville and the men’s basketball program. He was the epitome of being a true professional, but above all, he was the epitome of being a great person and loyal friend. The unforgettable memories of the incredible moments we shared together will stay with me forever. He will truly be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet him and work alongside him. Our deepest condolences go out to Donna, Alex, Brady and their entire family. Fins up, KK."

Former Louisville Guard Damion Lee

One of the kindest souls I’ve ever been around. There’s not enough words that can be used to show our appreciation of your impact on all of us.



10 years ago and the jokes of a lifetime.

I’m honored to call you a friend!

We’ll miss you brother 💔🕊️#KennyKlein pic.twitter.com/lKmyUnDyvM — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) June 26, 2026

Former Louisville Guard Taquan Dean

This one hurts. Kenny was more than Louisville basketball—he was family. Every time I saw him, he showed genuine love and made you feel special. Grateful our last moment was filled with smiles and the words, “Family for life.” Rest easy, my friend. ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9mMYVHzIXz — taquan dean (@dean_taqua51421) June 26, 2026

Former Louisville Guard James "Boo" Brewer

Rest Easy Kenny Klein, I’m going to miss you so much. Thanks for all you did for me and the cards! pic.twitter.com/qLdCUyddH3 — James Boo Brewer (@coachboobrewer) June 26, 2026

Administrators

Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird

"In this profession, there are moments that test people — moments filled with pressure, heartbreak, controversy and change. Time and time again, I watched Kenny navigate those moments with a steadiness and grace that I have never seen replicated. He treated people with respect, never made anyone feel small, and had a remarkable ability to bring calm to even the most difficult situations. Then when the storm ended, Kenny remained trusted, respected and beloved- from all sides. I’ve tried to learn from it because it is much harder than it looks. Kenny made it seem effortless. What Kenny built at Louisville over four decades was far more than a career, it was a standard. A standard for how to treat people, how to represent an institution with integrity, and how to love this work without ever losing sight of what matters most. We will miss him dearly. We’ll miss his voice, his laugh and especially his signature grin. We are forever grateful for the example he set for all of us."

Former Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich

"Kenny Klein was one of the most trusted and valued members of our athletics department. His loyalty, professionalism, and tireless commitment to the University of Louisville helped shape the success of our programs for decades. Kenny never sought recognition for himself; he simply made everyone around him better. His impact on Louisville Athletics is immeasurable, and I will always be grateful for his friendship, counsel, incredible loyalty and unwavering dedication."

Former Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra

"Kenny’s unexpected passing is a tremendous loss for his family, his countless friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him personally or professionally. It would be hard to find a more loyal and passionate supporter of the University of Louisville, its basketball program, and the people who made it special. Many of Kenny’s closest friendships were built within that circle, and I know those relationships meant the world to him. My heart is with his wife, Donna, and his sons, Alex and Brady, who meant everything to Kenny. Our friendship began long before I was named Director of Athletics, and his support and steady presence during some challenging moments in that role showed me exactly the kind of person he was. Kenny was genuine, loyal, and always willing to help others. I feel incredibly fortunate that our paths crossed both personally and professionally. Along the way, we shared a bourbon or two and plenty of great conversations. I know I’ll think of Kenny the next time I raise a glass, and I’ll be proud to toast a dear friend who loved Louisville and the people around him so deeply."

Former Louisville SID Zach Greenwell

Kenny Klein had a deep impact on my life long before he ever knew he did. I'm one of countless people who are better for knowing him and calling him a friend. pic.twitter.com/jY4h1sfpP4 — Zach Greenwell (@zach_greenwell) June 26, 2026

Louisville SID Dana Brown

When I started my career, I admired Kenny Klein from afar.



I never imagined I’d be at Louisville, sitting in his chair, doing his job, chasing the standard he set for all of us.



I’m so grateful I got to call him a friend. I can only hope to keep making him proud. He was 1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/QaaC8QpRAA — Dana Brown (@dana_colleen37) June 26, 2026

Louisville Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell

Thank you for loving all of us.



Thank you for being the light on dark days.



Thank you for being right, but letting me figure out I was wrong on my own. Then helping me fix it.



Thank you for being the keeper of our stories and the encyclopedia of everything.



Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/gz8OxYzx5D — Lottie Stockwell (@lcstockwell) June 26, 2026

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Dan Gavitt

"There has not been a more beloved and respected college basketball administrator than Kenny Klein,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “While Kenny was recognized as a leader at the University of Louisville for four decades, he also contributed to the NCAA as a veteran member of the media coordination team, overseeing the statistics operations at 40 Final Fours. Kenny was a treasured friend and valued colleague by everyone in the game that had the good fortune of knowing him. His genuine kindness, warm personality and fun-loving spirit will be dearly missed, especially within the college basketball community and at the Final Four. On behalf of the NCAA staff and basketball committee, we extend our deepest condolences to Kenny’s family and friends."

NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics Dan Worlock

Kenny made everyone feel like you were his best friend. He was the best of the best, as a professional and more importantly as a person. Like countless others, I will miss my friend. The Final Four won't be the same without him. https://t.co/VBVl8YNgVq — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) June 25, 2026

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman

"For more than four decades, Kenny Klein selflessly served many — from members of the media to the countless numbers of student-athletes and coaches he guided — and left an indelible mark on those who knew him. During his time in the BIG EAST at Louisville and St. John's, he was a tireless worker, a leader, and a mentor to all who had the great fortune of working with him. We join in mourning his passing and send our deepest condolences to his wife Donna, his sons Alex and Brady, and everyone who were honored to call him a friend."

Former Louisville Football SID Rocco Gasparro

"Kenny Klein’s impact on my life and career is impossible to measure. He gave me an opportunity at Louisville, believed in my work ethic, and taught me what it means to be a professional. For more than two decades, he was not only a mentor but he was my friend who always put others before himself. The lessons he taught me about integrity, loyalty, and treating people the right way will stay with me forever. I would not be where I am today without Kenny, and I will always be grateful for his guidance, support, and friendship."

Media

ESPN College Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale

Wow so sad learning of the passing of Kenny Klein one of the kindest ppl I have ever met in my years @espn Please May Kenny RIP https://t.co/RvmYDeu2u1 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 26, 2026

TNT Sports Personality Adam Lefkoe

I’m stunned. I just hugged Kenny at Final Four. I love this man. Kenny was the kindest of souls and the purest of hearts. Man… https://t.co/fiXISf87CO — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) June 26, 2026

CBS Sports Senior Writer Kenny Klein

I don't know if anyone in the massive interconnected world of college sports has been more beloved and respected than Kenny Klein.



There are lot of people in mourning. Gone decades too soon—after living an incredible life in service of others. Please pray for his loved ones. https://t.co/eJfnAr1DYP — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 26, 2026

CBS Sports Analyst Bill Raftery

"I really got to know Kenny through the BIG EAST days, the great run for Louisville and Rick Pitino. He was always so accommodating and worked with everybody, no matter what your position or who you represented. He went out of his way to paint a good picture of Louisville. His days recently with St. John’s, for me, became special because I had more time with him, going to Rick’s practices, chatting with him and reminiscing. Above all, every NCAA Tournament he was the coordinator for the statisticians and the network, and you never had to worry when he was in the house. He was more concerned about your work than you may have been. He was a gentleman, a class act and we’re all going to miss him terribly. The impact he’s had, particularly in the basketball world and the sports world, not only is it impactful, but his personality, the way he went about his business was so admirable. God bless him."

NBC Sports Analyst John Fanta

"If at some point in your life you got the opportunity to encounter Kenny Klein, you loved Kenny Klein. The kindest and most genuine soul, Kenny was not only an amazing human being. He worked as hard as anyone you’d ever come across. For years at Louisville, and these last two years at St. John’s as Coach Pitino’s right hand man, Kenny’s spirit was infectious! The man lit up any room he was in and I’m so grateful having gotten the chance to interact with him more and more in recent years. There are people you come across that you just know are special because they have ‘it.’ Kenny was extraordinary. Heaven gained a special angel."

NCAA Digital Reporter and Analyst Andy Katz

Kenny Klein set the bar, the standard on how to treat everyone who makes college sports run: Everyone on and off the court or field of play. He was universally loved and respected. He thoroughly enjoyed his second act at @StJohnsBBall with @RealPitino after Kenny had a Hall of… — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) June 26, 2026

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(Photo of Kenny Klein, Damion Lee: Matt Stone - The Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)