Former Longtime Louisville SID Kenny Klein Passes Away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Klein, a former sports information director (SID) for the University of Louisville of nearly 40 years and a beloved figure in the local and national athletics communities, passed away Thursday. He was 66.

While dining at the Jeff Ruby's in downtown Louisville on the evening of June 11, Klein suffered "a very serious medial incident," one that resulted in him having to be placed into a medically induced coma, according to 96.1's Mike Rutherford. On June 23, his family announced that they had made the decision "to keep him as comfortable as we can and trust that god will receive him peacefully."

In the days since Klein's medical incident, he had received an outpouring of support from both local and national figures in collegiate sports - including former UofL head coach Rick Pitino.

"Would like to thank so many people for their hopes and prayers regarding Kenny Klein," Pitino posted to Twitter/X on June 23. "We all love him so much and our hearts are totally broken. We will know a final outcome in the coming days. It's really a difficult time but we will get through this together. His wife and children thank you so much for your concern."

Klein was hired by Louisville in July of 1983, beginning a 39-year stint at UofL until his retirement in June of 2022. He served as the primary contact for the men's basketball program during his entire tenure with Louisville, and was UofL's Senior Associate Athletic Director at the time of his retirement.

Even after his retirement, Klein still stuck around UofL, serving as a consultant for Kenny Payne when he was first hired to be the head coach at Louisville. He also had been a special advisor for Pitino during his current tenure as the head coach at St. John's.

On top of his duties at Louisville, Klein coordinated the computerized statistics operation for 39 NCAA Final Fours - including the 2026 iteration this past April. He was also the media coordinator for the 1987 USA Pan American Games men's basketball team, a committee chairman for the 1996, 2000 and 2014 PGA Championships that were hosted by Valhalla Golf Club, and a vice-chairman of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Scholarship Committee

"Kenny made everyone feel like you were his best friend," NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock posted to Twitter/X. "He was the best of the best, as a professional and more importantly as a person. Like countless others, I will miss my friend. The Final Four won't be the same without him."

As a result of his decorated career in local and national sports information, Klein was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He also received the USBWA's Katha Quinn Award in 2012.

A native of Southside, Tenn., Klein graduated from Murray State in 1981, then spent nearly two seasons as the SID at Morehead State before being hired by Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and his two sons, Alex and Brady.

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(Photo of Kenny Klein: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)