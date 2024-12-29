Louisville Defeats Boston College in First ACC Road Game
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Louisville women's basketball team (8-5, 1-1 ACC) came back from the Christmas holiday on the right foot in its 86-73 win over Boston College (10-5, 1-1 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum. With the win, the Cardinals snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Eagles. They had not lost a home game since Feb. 25, 2024 last season. Louisville improved to 4-1 on the road this season with the win.
The Cardinals had balanced scoring in the win over the Eagles as six different players, including all five starters, scored in double figures. Louisville was led by Jayda Curry, as she tied a season high with 14 points and three steals. Tajianna Roberts and Olivia Cochran both scored 13 points, Nyla Harris and Ja'Leah Williams tallied 12 points and Merissah Russell rounded the group out with 11 points. Cochran led the team with seven rebounds and tied for the team lead in assists with four with Roberts.
The Cardinals used a 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter to give them a 23-18 lead after the opening 10 minutes. The Cardinals shot 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from the floor and forced nine turnovers in the opening quarter.
Louisville continued the run into the second by scoring the first five points and extended the run to 12-0 between the quarters. The Cardinals forced seven turnovers in the second to bring their total to 16 for the opening half. Boston College hit its last four shots to trim into the Louisville lead and the Cards held a 40-36 lead at the half.
Boston College went on a 10-4 run to open the second half and regained the lead. It did not last long as Williams answered with a lay-up to tie the score at 46 and halt the run. Curry scored the next five points after the score was tied to give the Cardinals a lead they would not relinquish. The Cardinals added some breathing room with an 8-0 run towards the end of the quarter to take a 64-55 lead into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was decided at the free throw line as neither team made a field goal over the final four minutes. Louisville did not make a field goal over the final 6:24 of the game but their last 12 points came from the free throw line to seal the win. Louisville was 13-for-18 from the line in the final quarter.
The Cardinals will head back to campus for the first game of the new year next week. Louisville will have its first home game in nearly three weeks as it hosts Miami on Thursday, January 2nd at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals and Hurricanes will square off at 7 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.
(Photo of Jayda Curry: Lucas Boland - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky