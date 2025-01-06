Louisville Takes Down Wake Forest in Overtime
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Louisville women's basketball team (10-5, 3-1 ACC) found a way to win in its 81-76 victory over Wake Forest (7-7, 0-3 ACC) in overtime Sunday night at the LJVM Coliseum. The Cardinals were perfect from the floor (4-for-4) and from behind the arc (2-for-2) in overtime as they won their fourth-straight game and improved to 3-1 in ACC play. It was the Cardinals first win in overtime since December of 2019.
The Cardinals had five players score in double figures with Nyla Harris leading the way with a season-best 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the floor. Tajianna Roberts scored in double figures for the 12th time this season with 17 points against the Demon Deacons. Olivia Cochran (13 points), Jayda Curry (11 points) and Izela Arenas (10 points) rounded out the Louisville scoring on the night.
It was a slow first quarter for the Cardinals as they only hit four field goals in the opening quarter. After the first 10 minutes, Louisville trailed 17-12.
The start of the second quarter was a three-pointer by Merissah Russell and forced a turnover of the Demon Deacons in the back court. Arenas came in off the bench and knocked down back-to-back threes for the Cards. Arenas had a big quarter as she scored 10 points in the frame on 4-for-5 shooting. Heading into the half, the Cardinals trailed 32-31.
Louisville hit five of their first seven shots in the third quarter to regain the lead. Roberts made back-to-back threes and had 10 total points in the third quarter but the Cardinals still trailed heading into the fourth quarter. With 10 minutes remaining, Louisville trailed 56-54.
In the opening possession of the fourth quarter, Cochran hauled in the offensive rebound, converted the lay-up and got fouled. Cochran hit the free throw to get the Cardinals back in front. The Cards forced four turnovers in the first few minutes of the fourth to help regain the lead. Louisville had a three-point lead in the final moments, but Wake Forest made a three-pointer to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Cochran and Harris both hit shots early in overtime to give the Cardinals the lead. Following Harris's shot, Ja'Leah Williams stole the inbounds to get the ball right back to the Cards. Curry came up big in the overtime period as she made back-to-back threes to keep Louisville in front and close out the win. Curry scored seven of her 11 points in overtime to clinch the win.
Louisville closes out its two-game road trip later this week as it travels east to Pittsburgh for a midweek matchup. The Cardinals and Panthers are set to square off at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday and the game will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.
(Photo via: Lucas Boland - Imagn Images)
