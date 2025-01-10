Louisville Rallies Past Pitt for Fifth Straight Win
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Louisville women’s basketball team (11-5, 4-1 ACC) battled its way to a 65-56 win over Pitt (8-9, 0-4 ACC) Thursday night at the Petersen Events Center. Louisville trailed at the half for the second-straight game but found a way to win their fifth-straight game. The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 44-28 in the second half.
Tajianna Roberts led the Cards in scoring with 17 points on the night and scored 12 of her 17 in the second half. Roberts set a season-best from behind the arc when she hit 5-of-9 from three. Ja’Leah Williams scored all of her 11 points in the second half and Jayda Curry scored all of her 10 in the second half. Nyla Harris led the way on the boards with a team-best eight to go with 10 points.
After a slow first half, the Cardinals picked it up in the third quarter. Louisville held Pitt without a point for over four minutes to begin the quarter. The Cardinals tied the game after Jayda Curry hit a three and forced the Panthers to burn a timeout. Louisville limited Pitt to just seven points and two field goals in the third while outscoring them 16-7. Heading into the fourth, Louisville held a 37-35 lead.
The Cards found their stroke in the fourth quarter as they hit five of their first seven shots to begin the quarter. Louisville was 4-for-6 from behind the arc in the opening minutes of the fourth, including back-to-back threes from Roberts that forced Pitt to burn another timeout.
The Cards did not let up off the gas as they scored a game-high 28 points in the final quarter. The Cards finished the fourth 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) and was 5-for-9 from behind the arc. Roberts scored nine of her points in the fourth and Curry had seven points in the final quarter.
The Cardinals will head back to campus and get set for a two-game homestand starting this weekend. Louisville is set to host No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sunday to begin the homestand at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets are set to square off at 4 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
(Photo of Jayda Curry: Lucas Boland - Imagn Images)
