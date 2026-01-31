Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. SMU | Game 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might be reeling in a big way, but they'll have a chance to bounce back later today, returning home to the KFC Yum! Center where a meeting with SMU is be waiting for them.

This past Monday night, the Cardinals had the unenviable task of traversing the snow for a matchup at Duke, but were dealt a humiliating 83-52 loss by the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium. It marked the worst margin of defeat under second-year head coach Pat Kelsey, and they have now lost four of their last seven.

Louisville couldn't do much on either end of the floor, despite having Mikel Brown Jr. back in the fold. They connected on a season-low 29.6 percent of their field goal tries, including 5-of-20 inside the arc and 4-of-14 on layups. Conversely, Duke shot it 50.8 percent overall, including 23-of-38 on twos, and won the rebounding battle 47-to-26.

As for the Mustangs, much like the Cardinals, year two under head coach Andy Enfield has had some ups and downs as well. SMU started the season 8-0 and are 12-0 overall against Quad 2-4 teams, but are just 3-5 against Quad 1 teams.

They do have some momentum, though, as they enter their matchup with UofL on a two-game winning streak. They took down Wake Forest 91-79 in Winston-Salem, and beat Florida State 83-80 at home in Dallas.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. SMU Mustangs

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky