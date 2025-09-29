Report: Louisville Inks Multi-Year Contract with Player's Era Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It'll be Thanksgiving in the Sin City for the Louisville men's basketball program for the next half-decade.
The Cardinals have agreed to a multi-year contract to participate in the annual Players Era Festival, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. It's a four-year contract starting in November of 2026.
The Player's Era Festival is a multi-team event based out of Las Vegas, similar to other MTE's such as the Maui Invitational or Battle 4 Atlantis. However, unlike other early season hoops tournaments, the winning team receives $1 million in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money.
The event was first conceived in 2024, with eight teams participating in the inaugural Player's Era Festival. Oregon took down No. 9 Alabama to take home the NIL grand prize.
The upcoming 2025 iteration of the Player's Era Festival is set to be an even bigger event. 18 teams will take part, and top of the winner earning $1 million in NIL money, each participating school is assured an additional $1 million for simply participating.
Most of teams playing this year are expected to be highly-ranked in the preseason, such as Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Michigan, St. John's and Tennessee. Games will take place on Nov. 24-26 from MGM Grand Garden Arena and Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Starting with the 2026 event, Louisville's first year in the Player's Era Festival, there will be further expansion. The PEF is planning on having 32 teams participate, with 24 schools having already signed deals This includes Louisville, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State and Virginia.
Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals are gearing for a potentially special 2025-26 season. Louisville added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State), while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
Louisville tips off the regular season against South Carolina State from the KFC Yum! Center on Monday, Nov. 3.
