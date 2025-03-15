Louisville Guard Reyne Smith Unavailable for ACC Semifinal vs. Clemson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Reyne Smith will have to miss a third straight game for the Louisville men's basketball program.
The sharpshooting guard is out for tonight's matchup vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals, the program announced prior to tip-off.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard suffered a right ankle injury in their penultimate game of the regular season against Cal on Mar. 5. The injury has sidelined him for the last two games: the regular season finale vs. Stanford, then a rematch vs. the Cardinal in the ACC quarterfinals. Louisville won both matchups.
Smith was forced to check out of the game against the Golden Bears at the 12:36 mark of the first half. He then spent the remainder of the period in the tunnels of the KFC Yum! Center attempting to work through the injury.
While he was ruled "questionable" to return at halftime, Smith did not warm up with the rest of the team prior to start of the second half. As it turns out, athletic trainer Katie Creznic had told head coach Kelsey that Smith "couldn't come back in the game." He finished with zero points on 0-for-2 shooting, and has been "day-to-day" ever since.
Not only is he Louisville's third-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, he is one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. His 106 makes from deep is 10th in the nation, his 3.53 made threes per game is third, while his 277 attempts is 11th and has also broken the Louisville single-season record. His 38.3 percent shooting percentage on threes is second in the ACC.
The Ulverstone, Australia native spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Charleston with Kelsey. In 102 career games and 89 starts with the Cougars, he totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals. This included an All-CAA Second Team nod last season, when he averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Tip-off between Louisville and Clemson is set for 10:01 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
