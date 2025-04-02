Xavier Transfer Guard Ryan Conwell Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has struck again in the transfer portal.
Former Xavier guard Ryan Conwell, one of the top players currently available in the transfer portal, has committed to the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Conwell is the second transfer to commit to the Cardinals this cycle, joining former Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley, who committed this past Monday. Both players are coming off of visits to campus.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard was one of the top shooters in the Big East this season. Starting all 34 of the Musketeers' games, Conwell averaged 16.5 points per game, while shooting 45.0 from the field, 41.3 on three-point attempts and 82.8 at the free throw line. He also put up 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, earning Third-Team All-Big East honors.
Conwell's three-point percentage ranked third in the conference, while his free throw percentage was fourth and his field goal percentage 10th. Put it all together, and his 61.8 true shooting percentage was third in the Big East, behind only Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and St. John's' Zuby Ejiofor.
The Indianapolis native spent his true freshman season at South Florida before transferring to Indiana State for the 2023-24 season, and took a massive step forward during his lone season at a Sycamore. He put up 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, earning Second-Team All-MVC honors.
The portal opened last week, and Louisville has already seen some roster movement into it, as guard Koren Johnson officially entered on Friday. As it currently stands, head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff now have five open scholarships for the 2025-26 season, although that could change depending on a trio of upcoming decisions.
The Cardinals are still in the running for five-star 2025 prospect Nate Ament, plus current Cards J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor each have an extra year of eligibility, but have yet to announce if they will use them.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Rick Osentoski - Imagn Images)
