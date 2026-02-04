Louisville's Ryan Conwell Named to Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Midseason List

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – University of Louisville senior Ryan Conwell has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Midseason Top 10 List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday afternoon.

Conwell was previously on the preseason list for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award. The Midseason Julius Erving Watch List will be narrowed to five finalists in mid-March. The award winner will be announced ahead of the Final Four in late March / early April, with presentation details to be announced at a later date.

Conwell is one of 10 players named to the list and is the only representative from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native is averaging 19.1 points per game through 20 contests. Conwell is shooting just under 40% from the floor with 117 makes on 293 attempts, with a 35.8% clip this season from the arc.

Conwell has dished out 51 assists and grabbed 27 steals so far this year. He is also averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

The senior has scored in double digits in all but one game he has played in for the Cardinals, with nine games of 20+ points. He scored a season-high 32 points against NJIT on Thanksgiving Eve to go along with a season-high nine boards.

Over the course of his four-year collegiate career, Conwell is shooting 38.4% from the 3-point line and 43.6% from the field.

Fan voting for the Naismith Starting 5 will begin on Friday, February 6th and will take place at www.hoophallawards.com. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite players throughout each round of the process. The leading vote-getter will receive one additional vote from the selection committee.

