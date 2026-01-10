ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day has returned for the Louisville men's basketball program.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will continue their three-game home stand with matchup against Boston College, hoping to get back on right track after losing to Duke earlier in the week. Tip-off against the Eagles is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Boston College, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, just like on the first report, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" and will miss his fifth straight game. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Amid social media rumors that he could be sitting out, as well as a published report that his injury came in the weight room, Brown clarified things on both front.

"Just to set the record straight, my back injury DID NOT happen in the weight room," Brown said in a post on Twitter/X. "This situation is something that happened before the Memphis game and I took some hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse. Coach Eli is my guy, he hasn’t and never will do anything to put my health at risk. He has been the main person working with me everyday to get back on the court as soon as possible! I had to let everyone know the truth. I will be back soon."

Additionally, star shooting guard Ryan Conwell has been added to the second report as a “game time decision.” According to Hoops HQ’s Seth Davis, Conwell “injured his left knee during a collision in practice” on Thursday. Davis added that “the injury is not considered serious, but Conwell sat out practice on Friday.”

For the Eagles, they will be without forward Jason Asemota and guard Nick Petronio against UofL. Petronio has yet to make his season debut, while Asemota is averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11 appearances off the bench.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

GAME TIME DECISION

#3 Ryan Conwell

Boston College Eagles

OUT

#11 Nick Petronio

#55 Jason Asemota

GAME TIME DECISION

#8 Kany Tchanda

