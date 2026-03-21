NCAA Releases Game Day Injury Report for Louisville vs. Michigan State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Having survived their NCAA Tournament opener against South Florida, the Louisville men's basketball program has advanced to the second round for the first time since 2017, and the opportunity to go further is here.

This afternoon, the Cardinals will take on Michigan State, hoping to advance to the second weekend of the Big Dance for the first time since 2015. Tip-off against the Spartans is set for 2:45 p.m. EST.

At noon, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Michigan State, with the NCAA releasing their game day availability report.

Like on the second report, star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. was designated as "out" on the second report. He has missed the last five games due to a lingering lower back injury.

Last week, UofL announced that Brown would be sidelined for their ACC Tournament run with "the goal of being ready for the NCAA Tournament." However, they announced Wednesday that "unfortunately that is not the case," and that he would miss the first weekend of the tournament.

Earlier in the season, the star true freshman point guard for the Cardinals had missed eight straight games due to the injury, and re-aggravated it in the game against North Carolina on Feb. 23. It had a notable impact on his availability and efficiency in the next game at Clemson on Feb. 28, as he did not start against the Tigers and logged only five points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. He would then go on to miss the final two games of the regular season, Louisville's two ACC Tournament games, and their NCAA Tournament opener vs. USF

In the five games prior to the Clemson game, Brown was playing at an All-American caliber level, putting up 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 assists per game, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field plus a blazing 54.0 percent on three-point tries. Playing in 21 games and making 19 starts this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard is putting 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

As for the Spartans, they'll be without guard Divine Ugochukwu and forward Kaleb Glenn, as both were designated as "out" on the second report. Ugochukwu (5.1 PPG, 1.5 APG, 1.5 RPG) broke his foot in MSU's Feb. 4 loss at Minnesota, while Glenn - a former Louisville transfer - has been out for the entire season after tearing his patellar tendon this past June.

Below is the full report for both sides:

NCAA's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Michigan State

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

Michigan State Spartans

OUT

#8 Kaleb Glenn

#99 Divine Ugochukwu

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

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(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)

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