ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Riding a three-game win streak, the Louisville men's basketball program now faces a stiff test to try and make it four.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will take on NC State in their return to the KFC Yum! Center. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and NC State, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

For Louisville, like with the first report, starting forward J'Vonne Hadley is not on the second injury report. In fact, this is the Cardinals' first conference game in which they have no designations on either injury report.

Prior to both the Notre Dame and Wake Forest games, Hadley was designated as "probable" of the first report, and then a "game-time decision" on the second report. However, he still played in both games, and even scored 15 points against the Demon Deacons.

"He had a really, really ugly fall in practice two days ago," head coach Pat Kelsey said of Hadley after the game against Notre Dame. "They don't make him any tougher than J'Vonne Hadley. They really don't. He is tough as nails. Love him. It's nothing serious, but he had a really hard fall and contusion in his back, or something like that. ... He'll be all right, he's tough as heck."

Hadley has played in all but one of the Cardinals' 22 games, averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

As for the Wolfpack, walk-on guard Jordan Snell is good to go after missing the last seven games, while reserve forward Colt Langdon is in line to miss his fifth straight after being designated as "out" on both the first and second injury report. Snell has six points and two assists in six appearances, while Langdon has two points and a rebound in six games.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. NC State

OUT

N/A

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

NC State Wolfpack

OUT

#45 Colt Langdon

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

