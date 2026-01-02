ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Stanford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will wrap up their trip to the West Coast in just a couple hours.

After dealing with Cal this past Tuesday, the Cardinals will look to go 2-0 to start ACC play, traveling across the Bay for a matchup at Stanford. Tip-off against the Cardinals from Maples Pavilion is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Stanford, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, after being listed as "questionable" on the first availability report, star true freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" on the updated report. He's missed the last three games due to a lower back injury, and The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported earlier today that it was "likely" that Brown would not play.

Meanwhile, Kasean Pryor is not listed on the updated report after being "questionable" on the first one. He has played in nine games this season, but the redshirt senior stretch forward is still dealing with lingering knee issues stemming from his torn ACL early last season, which forced him to miss the previous game.

Additionally, after both forward/center Sananda Fru and center Aly Khalifa were listed as "probable" on the first report, neither are on the second.

For the Cardinal, they will be without forwards Kristers Skrinda, Evan Stinson and Tallis Toure, as all three were designated as out on the first and second reports. This trio has combined for only 14 points and 16 rebounds so far this season.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Stanford

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown Jr.

Stanford Cardinal

OUT

#3 Tallis Toure

#12 Kristers Skrinda

#33 Evan Stinson

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

