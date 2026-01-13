ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another big time opportunity for the Louisville men's basketball program has presented itself.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will cap off their three-game home stand with ranked matchup against Virginia. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Virginia, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, just like on the first report, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" and will miss his seventh straight game. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Earlier this month, amid social media rumors that he could be sitting out due to NIL or his draft stock, as well as a published report that his injury came in the weight room, Brown clarified things on both front. He stated in a post on Twitter/X that he already had been dealing with a nagging back injury and "hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse," and that he "will be back soon."

Additionally, after being listed as "probable" on the first report, Ryan Conwell is not on the second report and is good to go. The star shooting guard had to miss the previous game against Boston College due to a minor knee injury suffered in practice.

"We're very hopeful that he'll be back for Tuesday," head coach Pat Kelsey said following the game against the Eagles regarding Conwell. "I don't know for sure, but we've all done it in basketball. Boom! He goes knee to knee in a freak thing in practice."

Reserve forward Khani Rooths was also listed as "questionable" on the first report due to an illness, and was downgraded to "out" on the second. He's played in all 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

Virginia Cavaliers

OUT

N/A

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

