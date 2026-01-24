ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There might be a blizzard en route to the Derby City, but that's not going to stop the Louisville men's basketball program from making their return to the court.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will host Virginia Tech after a few extra days off. Tip-off against the Hokies is set for 2:15 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Virginia Tech, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, just like on the first report, Mikel Brown Jr. is not listed, and is set to make his return after missing the previous eight games. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis back on Dec. 13.

Brown announced earlier in the week that he was able to make his return to practice, and head coach Pat Kelsey added that he was making progress as the week has gone on.

"He seems to be doing well," Kelsey said Thursday. "Just continue to ramp him up, and see how things go."

Like on the first report, reserve forward Khani Rooths was listed as "out" on the second report due to an illness, and is set to miss his third straight game. While Rooths has not yet been cleared to resume normal basketball activities, he was healthy enough to get back in the building earlier this week.

"We have him back in the building, which is great," Kelsey said on Rooths on Thursday. "He needs to eat a hamburger, too. Eli (Foy)'s working with him right now. He hasn't been cleared for basketball activity yet, so I don't have an update further than that. But great to see that big old smile, that energy that he brings to every room he walks into."

As for the Hokies, they will be without starting guard Tyler Johnson for the eighth straight game due to a foot injury. In 13 games, he is averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

Virginia Tech Hokies

OUT

#10 Tyler Johnson

#22 Solomon Davis

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

