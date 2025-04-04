Arizona Transfer Wing Skylar Jones Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After losing three players to the portal this offseason, head coach Jeff Walz and the Louisville women's basketball program have landed a transfer of their own.
Former Arizona guard/forward Skylar Jones, who spent her first two years in college out west with the Wildcats, announced Friday that she has committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot wing was one of UA's most productive players this past season. Appearing in 32 games while starting 25, she averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals, all while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent on three-point attempts.
The scoring wing hit double figures in 18 of her appearances, including a 30-point outing against Hailey Van Lith and TCU back on Feb. 16. It was the most points by an Arizona player since 2023.
He sophomore season came on the heel of a productive true freshman campaign during the 2023-24 season. That year, she played in 32 games with 15 starts, and put 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She was named a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention for her efforts.
Jones is the first transfer commitment for Louisville this offseason, countering three losses by the program to the portal. Guard Izela Arenas, forward Nyla Harris and center Eseosa Imafidon have all entered, with Harris already committing earlier in the day to North Carolina.
Louisville started year 18 under Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Skylar Jones: David Butler II - Imagn Images)
